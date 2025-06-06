Tom Cruise Just Set a Guinness World Record — And Yes, It Involves Fire

Tom Cruise is officially the most Tom Cruise he's ever been.

The 61-year-old action icon just landed himself a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for doing something no one asked for — but we’re weirdly impressed by it anyway: the most burning parachute jumps by an individual.

Yes, you read that right. Cruise jumped out of a plane 16 times — while on fire — for a stunt in the upcoming Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Because apparently, regular skydiving just wasn’t spicy enough.

The record-breaking feat took place during filming for the eighth film in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which Cruise has been leading since 1996 — a time when most of us were still figuring out dial-up internet.

Of course, this isn’t his first high-stakes stunt. From scaling the Burj Khalifa to hanging off planes and motorcycles flying off cliffs, Cruise has become a one-man insurance nightmare — and he insists on doing it all himself. No stunt doubles, just sheer chaos and caffeine.

He even took a break last summer to casually perform around the Olympic Games, just to remind us that aging doesn't apply when you're fuelled by adrenaline and box office numbers.

So next time you're bragging about hitting 10,000 steps, remember: Tom Cruise was literally on fire… mid-air… 16 times.