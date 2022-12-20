Listen Live

Tom Cruise Thanks Fans While Skydiving

Happy Holidays from Tom Cruise!

By Dirt/Divas

Cruise decided to wish us all a happy holidays while jumping out of a plane!  Because that’s so Tom Cruise!

George Clooney Is Defending Tom Cruise’s On-Set Outburst!

In a video, Tom boy is perched on the outside of an aircraft above South Africa and then Free-falling out of said aircraft while still talking!  And he delivered this holiday message all in one shot! The only thing they added was the sound effect when he pushes off after he’s done hitting his talking points and he somersaults through the air. 

Merry Christmas to us all!

