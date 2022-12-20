Tom Cruise Thanks Fans While Skydiving

Cruise decided to wish us all a happy holidays while jumping out of a plane! Because that’s so Tom Cruise!

In a video, Tom boy is perched on the outside of an aircraft above South Africa and then Free-falling out of said aircraft while still talking! And he delivered this holiday message all in one shot! The only thing they added was the sound effect when he pushes off after he’s done hitting his talking points and he somersaults through the air.

Merry Christmas to us all!