Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’ Is Set to Blow the Roof Off Cannes

If there’s one thing you can always count on with Tom Cruise, it’s that he knows how to make an entrance — and this time, he's making it on the iconic red carpet at Cannes. That’s right, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning is officially set to premiere at the legendary film festival on May 14, and the buzz is already off the charts.

This will be the eighth and final installment of the high-octane spy franchise, and yes, Cruise will be in attendance, along with director-writer Christopher McQuarrie. The Cannes debut marks Cruise’s third appearance at the prestigious festival — first in 1992 for Far and Away, then again in 2022 for Top Gun: Maverick. Clearly, the man knows how to close a cinematic chapter in style.

So what can we expect from The Final Reckoning? According to the official Cannes release, Ethan Hunt and his IMF team are “asking us to trust them one last time.” After nearly three decades of wild stunts, impossible missions, and edge-of-your-seat action, this finale promises to deliver a truly unforgettable ride.

The movie also brings back fan-favourites like Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Hayley Atwell, while adding major talent like Angela Bassett, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales into the mix. And yes, the countdown is on — the film hits theatres everywhere on May 23, 2025.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie and co-written with Erik Jendresen, The Final Reckoning picks up where Dead Reckoning Part One left off — and every decision, every mission, has led to this.

Tom Cruise hanging off cliffs? Jumping out of helicopters? Probably. But more than that, this is the end of an era — and we’re all invited to watch him go out with a bang.