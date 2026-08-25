TOM SELLECK IS RETURNING TO TV AT 81 📺

Good news for anyone who has missed Tom Selleck and that glorious moustache on television.

The Blue Bloods star is officially making a TV comeback at 81 years old, joining an upcoming Apple TV comedy starring Elizabeth Banks.

And this cast is stacked.

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Selleck will appear alongside Ted Danson, Katey Sagal, Rob Delaney, Jared Goldstein, and Spencer Moss.

We don't know who Selleck is playing yet, but we DO know the premise of the show.

And buckle up, because it gets interesting.Elizabeth Banks plays Heidi, a woman coming out of a messy divorce who's trying to create a fun new chapter for herself and her kids.

But then she somehow ends up...coordinating her father's sex dates at his retirement community.

Her father is played by Ted Danson, and Heidi ends up forming an unlikely alliance with the perpetually single son of her dad's girlfriend.

So, apparently, retirement communities have changed significantly since The Golden Girls.

Forget shuffleboard. Dorothy, Blanche, and Rose were just ahead of their time.

There's no premiere date yet, but production is expected to begin in Los Angeles this year.

And while we don't know how big Tom Selleck's role will be, it's great to see him returning to television.

Especially in a comedy about dating, divorce, and retirement-home hookups.

At 81, Tom Selleck isn't slowing down. He's apparently entering his spicy retirement-home era.