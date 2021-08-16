Tony Bennett Retiring From Performing After Lady Gaga Concerts

Following a pair of sold-out shows alongside Lady Gaga at Radio City Music Hall earlier this month, the 95-year-old on Thursday canceled his remaining concerts for the rest of the year, each of which was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bennett has no shows scheduled afterward, and he will no longer tour.

This February, Bennett publicly disclosed to AARP the Magazine he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016. Bennett’s son said Thursday the performer will “be doing other things” aside from performing, including releasing a second duets album with Lady Gaga – Love for Sale – on Oct. 1.