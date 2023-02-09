Top 10 Food That You Should Never Eat In Bed!

According to a new poll, about 20% of people are totally good at eating in bed!

If any meal is acceptable in bed, it’s breakfast, according to 58 percent and the likes of croissants, cereal and yogurt appeared on the ‘allowed’ list of foods. Similarly, tea and coffee are justified.

The study also found 31 percent believe eating in bed is cozy, particularly in the winter months and 14 find it romantic.

TOP 10 FOODS THAT ARE ACCEPTABLE TO EAT IN BED!

Toast

biscuits

chocolate

fruit

cereal

sandwiches

cake

Croissants

Yogurt

Ice Cream

Be careful when eating in bed, as 24 percent have had to get rid of bedding due to food-related spillages and 23 percent have asked someone else to get out of their bed because they made crumbs.

Other situations in which people are most likely to eat in bed are when they’re ill, watching TV or generally on weekends.

TOP 10 FOOD PEOPLE BAN FROM BEING EATEN IN BED!