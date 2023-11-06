TOP 10 UNCONVENTIONAL BELIEFS THAT WE BELIEVE

According to new research, a lot of people do believe in the paranormal (I saw Beetlejuice) ghosts, aliens and UFOs.

43 percent of all adults consider themselves believers in the spiritual side of life, although 33 percent are more skeptical.

70 percent feel there are some things in life that science and rational thought cannot explain.

Of those who believe in the supernatural or paranormal, 52 percent were spurred on by evidence they discovered themselves, or a first-hand experience which proved to them their belief was real.

And 35 percent just have a ‘gut feeling’ that, whether their belief is ghosts, little green men or werewolves, the truth is out there.

However, 24 percent of those surveyed are embarrassed about one or more of their feelings.

The Poll also found that 23 percent have seen or spoken to a deceased relative in a dream, and 22 percent have felt a ‘presence’ in their home.

An open-minded 21 percent have visited a psychic to have their palm read or future told to them, and 16 percent have scoured the night sky in search of alien life.

Top 10 Unconventional Beliefs