Top Dating Profile 'Icks' to Avoid (and What Makes You Swipe Right)

In the world of online dating, first impressions are everything. A recent survey by Forbes Health revealed that the average person spends just over two minutes deciding whether to swipe right or left on a potential match. But what exactly turns people off, and what draws them in? Let’s dive into the top dating profile 'icks' to avoid and what you should do instead to increase your chances of matching.

The Biggest Dating Profile 'Icks'

The term "ick" has been floating around in the dating world for a while now. It refers to that sudden feeling of disgust or dislike that can instantly make you lose interest in someone. According to the survey, here are the biggest dating profile 'icks' that can make people swipe left faster than you can say "next":

Negativity or Bitterness in Bios : Nobody wants to start a conversation with someone who’s already airing their grievances. A bio filled with complaints or negativity is a major turn-off.



: Nobody wants to start a conversation with someone who’s already airing their grievances. A bio filled with complaints or negativity is a major turn-off. Over-Edited or Filtered Photos : Sure, everyone wants to look their best, but when your photos look too polished or fake, it can raise red flags. Authenticity is key.



: Sure, everyone wants to look their best, but when your photos look too polished or fake, it can raise red flags. Authenticity is key. Too Much Emphasis on Material Possessions : Flaunting your luxury car or designer clothes might impress some, but for many, it comes off as shallow and unrelatable.



: Flaunting your luxury car or designer clothes might impress some, but for many, it comes off as shallow and unrelatable. Lack of Effort in Profiles : If you can’t be bothered to write more than a few generic lines or upload a decent photo, it shows. A half-hearted profile suggests you’re not interested in finding a meaningful connection.



: If you can’t be bothered to write more than a few generic lines or upload a decent photo, it shows. A half-hearted profile suggests you’re not interested in finding a meaningful connection. Poor Grammar and Spelling: While not everyone is a grammar expert, basic spelling and grammar errors can be a big turn-off. It suggests a lack of attention to detail and carelessness.

What Makes People Swipe Right

On the flip side, certain attributes can make someone more likely to swipe right. Here’s what the survey found:

A Good Sense of Humour : A funny bio or a clever joke can go a long way. Humour is a great way to break the ice and show that you’re approachable.



: A funny bio or a clever joke can go a long way. Humour is a great way to break the ice and show that you’re approachable. Hobbies and Interests : Whether it’s a love for hiking, a passion for photography, or an obsession with board games, sharing your interests makes you more relatable and gives potential matches something to connect with.



: Whether it’s a love for hiking, a passion for photography, or an obsession with board games, sharing your interests makes you more relatable and gives potential matches something to connect with. A Sense of Style : How you present yourself in your photos matters. A good sense of style can convey confidence and help you stand out.



: How you present yourself in your photos matters. A good sense of style can convey confidence and help you stand out. Interest in Travel : Featuring travel photos or mentioning your love for exploring new places can be a big draw. It suggests that you’re adventurous and open to new experiences.



: Featuring travel photos or mentioning your love for exploring new places can be a big draw. It suggests that you’re adventurous and open to new experiences. Including a Pet in Your Photos: Pets can be a great conversation starter and a sign that you’re caring and responsible. Plus, who can resist a cute dog or cat photo?

Final Thoughts

Crafting a dating profile that stands out is all about balance. Showcasing your personality, being authentic, and avoiding the common 'icks' can help you make a lasting impression. Remember, it’s not just about looking good—it’s about showing who you are in a way that resonates with potential matches. So, take a little extra time to polish your profile, and you might just find yourself swiping right on someone special.