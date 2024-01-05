Top Dietary Changes We Will Make In 2024!

A new survey of 2000 adults found that dietary change is front and centre for 2024!

Making more ethical food choices is the biggest goal of the year for nearly six in 10 respondents…

63% will likely swap what they’re currently consuming for healthier alternatives, with almost 70% planning to make at least three healthy swaps…

These food swaps include eating more turkey instead of red meats. Drinking more water in place of sugary drinks and making more homemade salad dressings instead of store-bought. Also, people say they will eat more fruit and less candy!

The survey also found people’s biggest motivator is being healthy for their partner, more so than for themselves (28% vs. 19%).

MOST CHALLENGING AREAS OF LIFE TO IMPROVE IN 2024

Personal hobbies and interests – 49%

Fitness – 43%

Diet – 34%

Family and friendships – 27%

Romantic relationship – 22%

Career – 9%

PEOPLE’S BIGGEST GOALS FOR 2024