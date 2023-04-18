Top Every Day Most Intense Moments In Life!

Life’s most intense moments have been revealed in a new poll. They include getting married, meeting your celebrity crush and watching a team play a make-or-break match.

A poll of 2,000 adults found, on average, they experience 11 of these situations each year, with moving house, going through a breakup, and getting a promotion also high on the list.

Buying a property, getting a pet, falling over in public, and sending a message to the wrong group chat, were cited as other nail-biting moments.

TOP 15 EVERYDAY INTENSE MOMENTS