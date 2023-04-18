Top Every Day Most Intense Moments In Life!
Life can be stressful!
Life’s most intense moments have been revealed in a new poll. They include getting married, meeting your celebrity crush and watching a team play a make-or-break match.
A poll of 2,000 adults found, on average, they experience 11 of these situations each year, with moving house, going through a breakup, and getting a promotion also high on the list.
Buying a property, getting a pet, falling over in public, and sending a message to the wrong group chat, were cited as other nail-biting moments.
TOP 15 EVERYDAY INTENSE MOMENTS
- Moving house
- A breakup/divorce
- Buying a property
- Your wedding day
- A family feud
- Proposing to your partner/being proposed to
- Watching your team play in a make-or-break match
- Getting a promotion
- Falling over in public
- Getting a pet
- Meeting your celebrity crush or idol
- The series finale of your favourite show
- Sending a message to the wrong WhatsApp chat
- Watching a sex scene in a TV show/film with your parents/children
- Finding some forgotten money in your pocket