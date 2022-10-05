Top Foods That Children Will Turn Down!

A Study of 1,000 parents of 5-11-year-olds reveals the foods kids are most likely to reject!

Of those parents polled, about 14% will admit that they have picky eaters!

As a result, 82 percent of them get frustrated when their child won’t eat the food they’ve cooked, and nine in 10 worry about their offspring’s overall health due to them being picky.

92 percent of parents of picky eaters have hidden foods such as fruit and vegetables in a meal so their youngster unknowingly eats them.

The study also found the most common complaint of fussy eaters is having too much of one type of food on the plate and not enough of something else.

Other grumbles included not liking food with bits in it, having too much flavour and disliking the colour or the physical appearance.

TOP 10 Foods Kids Will Most Likely Reject!

Brussel sprouts Cabbage Onions Mushrooms Avocado Cauliflower Fish Beetroot Broccoli Beef

Tomato, Sweet potato, Kiwis, Carrots and Spinach also made the list!