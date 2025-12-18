TOP Movies for 2025

As the year winds down, so many lists and countdowns are coming out, but one thing is clear, 2025 delivered some truly standout movies. From big, bold performances to quieter films that stayed with us long after the credits rolled, it was a strong year for cinema.

Here’s a look at some of the best movies of 2025 followed by a few honourable mentions worth checking out.

10. Sorry, Baby

Director: Eva Victor

A darkly funny, quietly devastating debut about what happens after something bad occurs — and how life stubbornly keeps moving.

9. Hamnet

Director: Chloé Zhao

A lyrical, emotionally rich imagining of grief, love, and loss in the life of Shakespeare’s family.

8. Sirât

Director: Oliver Laxe

A hypnotic, hard‑to‑define Cannes standout that leans into mood, mystery, and pure cinematic ambition.

7. Train Dreams

Director: Clint Bentley

A quiet, haunting portrait of one man’s life shaped by memory, labour, and loss, anchored by Joel Edgerton.

6. Marty Supreme

Director: Josh Safdie

Timothée Chalamet goes all‑in in a high‑energy character study about obsession, ambition, and the cost of greatness.

5. The Secret Agent

Director: Kleber Mendonça Filho

A gripping period thriller set in 1970s Brazil that blends political tension with rich atmosphere.

4. Sentimental Value

Director: Joachim Trier

An intimate family drama about memory, art, and emotional inheritance that builds quietly and hits hard.

3. Sinners

Director: Ryan Coogler

A bold, blood‑soaked genre film that fuses horror, history, and blockbuster swagger.

2. It Was Just an Accident

Director: Jafar Panahi

A sharp, quietly defiant film made under extraordinary circumstances, blending tension with moral complexity.

1. One Battle After Another

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Anchored by Leonardo DiCaprio, this sweeping, modern epic marks a powerful and confident return to the present day for PTA.

Honourable Mentions

Blue Moon (#11) – A reflective Richard Linklater drama steeped in music and memory.

Nouvelle Vague (#12) – A playful, loving take on filmmaking itself.

No Other Choice (#13) – Park Chan‑wook at his bleak, darkly funny best.

Frankenstein (#14) – Guillermo del Toro’s emotionally complex take on the classic story.

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (#15) – A surreal, anxiety‑fuelled parenthood nightmare.