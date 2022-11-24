Top Shovelling Tips To Help You Power Through Winter In Simcoe County

Winter is here and the beauty of Simcoe County is all the snow we will eventually see fall to the ground! While it looks pretty coming down, the idea of shovelling it is exhausting. If you don’t have a plow service or snow blower, here are some helpful tips to help you survive winter shovelling season!

Don’t Shovel Right After Eating

Like going swimming after eating, you don’t want to shovel snow right after a meal. Your body may need some time to digest your food, and that energy exertion may cause a cramp.

Try To Push The Snow Instead Of Lifting It

Snow can be pretty heavy, and if you’re like most people, lifting heavy things isn’t your strong suit. Pushing the snow out of the way may help you move more snow out of the way.

If You Do Lift, Use Your Legs and Not Your Back

We’ve all heard this phrase for years, use your legs and not your back. There’s a lot of truth in that, using your back to lift heavy snow will do a lot of damage to the muscles in your lower back

Work In Short Spurts

Since shovelling can be pretty strenuous, it’s important to pace yourself and to take your time. So, don’t try to shovel all 30 cm of snow at the same time, take a few breaks and that will help you power through.