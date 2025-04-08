Tori Spelling Says She Wishes Her Sex Tape Had Leaked

Tori Spelling is getting candid about a project that never made it to screen—but not for lack of trying.

On a recent episode of her iHeartRadio podcast MisSPELLING, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed she once filmed a sex tape with ex-husband Dean McDermott—and now kind of regrets it didn’t leak.

No, not with Brian Austin Green. We’re talking about Dean here.

According to Spelling, the intimate video was kept at their home until a friend of McDermott’s stumbled upon it and tried to cash in. She said the tape was nearly sold to an adult film company—but they passed.

“(Vivid Video) contacted us and said, ‘We want to let you know we didn’t accept it,’” she recalled. “And I’m like, ‘Why? Were my angles not good?’”

She then admitted that, in hindsight, she wishes the footage had gone public. Yep—she’s not mad, just disappointed.

Also, She Regrets Turning Down Playboy

As if that wasn’t enough of a throwback confession, Spelling also shared another career "what-if": She now regrets saying no to a Playboy cover shoot back in the day.

“I’m bummed I said no to Playboy. Now at 51, I wish I’d been on the cover of f***ing Playboy,” she told her podcast co-host.

From teen soap stardom to unfiltered podcast queen, Tori's got no time for regrets—except, maybe, the ones that involve missed photo ops and unreleased footage.