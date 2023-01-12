Toronto Has The 7th Worst Traffic Congestion In The World

A new report came out by a traffic analytics company that drew from four years of data using mobility and GPS systems to identify traffic patterns in various cities worldwide.

The report says that Canadian commuters lost an average of 118 hours sitting in traffic on GTA roads and highways in 2022.

In North America, Toronto ranked third behind Chicago and Boston. According to the report, London, Chicago and Paris are the worst cities to drive in.

According to the report, the average vehicle speed in Toronto in 2022 was 24 km/h.

At peak traffic times, the average speed for GTA drivers was 20 km/h, and in off-peak times, the average speed reached 61 km/h.

Toronto’s 2022 third-place ranking marks a significant increase over the city’s 2021 ranking in 22nd place.

Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg and Calgary round out the top five cities in Canada for congestion.