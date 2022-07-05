Toronto Maple Leaf Fans Ranked The Worst!

In a new poll created by hockey analyst Jfresh, Leaf fans have been crowned the worst in the league in a few categories.

And it wasn’t even remotely close, as the Leafs’ fanbase easily outpaced 31 other teams to rank as the most annoying, delusional and unhinged in the entire NHL.

More than 6,500 of you answered the fanbase survey. Here are the results.



Which NHL team has the most annoying fanbase?



🥇 TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

🥈 New York Rangers

🥉 Montréal Canadiens pic.twitter.com/hQvZsRZk5O — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 4, 2022

It was Montreal Canadiens fans who found Leafs supporters to be the worst, with 81 percent of Habs fans voting the Leaf fans as the most insufferable.

Not too far behind Montreal, 79 percent of Winnipeg Jets fans and 76 percent of Edmonton Oilers fans voted Toronto as the most annoying fanbase.

I also tracked which teams were most often picked as "Most annoying" by each fanbase.



81% of MTL fans voted TOR

79% of WPG fans voted TOR

76% of EDM fans voted TOR

70% of BOS fans voted TOR

68% of OTT fans voted TOR

66% of PIT fans voted NYR

66% of VAN fans voted TOR — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 4, 2022

Leaf fans also voted the most delusional believing the team is just one season away from the Cup every year… Leaf fans were also voted most likely to meltdown and to be most unhinged!



