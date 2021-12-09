Toronto Maple Leafs Come In Second on Forbes’ Annual List for the NHL’s Most Valuable Franchise

For their 7th consecutive year, the New York Rangers top Forbes’ annual list for the NHL’s most valuable franchise, with a worth of $2 billion. This marks Forbes’ 23rd annual ranking of the National Hockey League’s 31 teams.

Although the Rangers missed the playoffs in 3 of the last 4 seasons, their value went up 21% (in comparison to last year).

The Toronto Maple Leafs rank second at $1.8 billion, followed by the Montreal Canadiens in third, Chicago Blackhawks in fourth, and Boston Bruins in fifth at $1.3 billion.

According to Forbes, “The average NHL team is now worth $865 million, an increase of 32% from last year, the biggest year-over-year jump since the 50% gain in 2013. NHL team values are up due in large part to the league’s new seven-year U.S. media deals with ESPN and Turner that began this season and will pay the NHL an average of $625 million a year, versus the past average of $300 million.”

Here are the top 10 Teams on Forbes’ 2021 List:

1. New York Rangers ($2 billion)

2. Toronto Maple Leafs ($1.8 billion)

3. Montreal Canadiens ($1.6 billion)

4. Chicago Blackhawks ($1.4 billion)

5. Boston Bruins ($1.3 billion)

6. Philadelphia Flyers ($1.2 billion)

7. Edmonton Oilers ($1.1 billion)

8. Los Angeles Kings ($1.025 billion)

9. Detroit Red Wings ($990 million)

10. New York Islanders ($950 million)