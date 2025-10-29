🎤 Budweiser Stage is No More — Meet Toronto’s New RBC Amphitheatre

It’s the end of an era (and the birth of a very corporate new one). Toronto’s beloved Budweiser Stage has officially changed its name to the RBC Amphitheatre — effective immediately. Yes, the place where we all screamed song lyrics, lost a sandal in the grass, and spent $34 on a hard seltzer is now sponsored by a bank. Very on-brand for adulthood.

The name change, announced by Live Nation and RBC on October 28, 2025, officially closes the curtain on 30 years of beer-branded concert seasons. From Molson Amphitheatre to Budweiser Stage… and now we’ve evolved into the “please don’t check my bank balance after this concert” era.

🚧 Big Reno Energy Incoming

This isn’t just a rebrand — RBC is basically flipping the venue like it’s a Toronto condo. A full transformation is planned, turning the iconic waterfront concert space into an all-season venue by 2030.

But hold onto your lawn seats… because renovations come with a plot twist:

⛔ The venue will shut down for almost two years — from fall 2027 to summer 2029.

🌞 It will reopen briefly just for the summer while construction continues.

🎶 Translation: Live music stays, but expect cranes, caution tape, and the smell of fresh drywall with your acoustic encore.

✨ What’s Coming?

The glow-up includes:

🚶 A pedestrian bridge so crowds can finally exit without a human traffic jam

so crowds can finally exit without a human traffic jam 🌭 More food + drink options , likely still requiring a small loan to purchase

, likely still requiring a small loan to purchase 👀 A waterfront lookout deck for those pre-show selfies with the skyline

for those pre-show selfies with the skyline 🌿 The beloved open lawn stays! (Ontario’s most romantic and chaotic seating still survives)

Once complete, the new RBC Amphitheatre will boost its concert schedule big time — with over 1.5 million fans visiting every year. Your Ticketmaster stress sweats just got activated.

🎶 End of an Era, Start of a “More Expensive, But Fancy” One

Whether you still call it Molson Amp, Bud Stage, or “that place by the water where I saw Drake that one time”, the name change is here to stay.

But don’t worry — no matter the sponsor, Torontonians will continue calling it Bud Stage for at least the next 11 years out of pure stubbornness and nostalgia. It took us years to stop calling it the Molson Amphitheatre!

Some traditions never die.