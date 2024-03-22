WOULD YOU RATHER GET A LIFETIME 99% DISCOUNT ON CONCERTS, GAS, OR LUXURY GOODS?
You can only pick one!
It seems like nothing ever gets cheaper, without having strings attached, but what if you were offered the deal of a lifetime? What would you want it to be on?
Someone on social media asked, “If you could receive a lifetime 99% discount in any single industry, which will you choose?”
They offered six choices. And more than 2,000 people weighed in.
Here are the results:
1. 32% said “luxury goods”, like jewelry, designer clothes, and iPhones.
2. 20% said “transport”, stuff like Ubers, flights, gas, and even car repairs.
3. 17% said “taxes”, on top of all your usual deductions and credits. (Of course, if you’re rich enough, there apparently ARE loopholes that will let you get a 99% discount, or so it seems.)
4. 16% said “utilities”, like your gas, electric, water, and internet bills.
5. 7% said “insurance”, everything is included: health, car, life, and home.
6. 6% said “entertainment”, stuff like concerts, movies, streaming services, and even fine dining and cruises.