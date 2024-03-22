WOULD YOU RATHER GET A LIFETIME 99% DISCOUNT ON CONCERTS, GAS, OR LUXURY GOODS?

It seems like nothing ever gets cheaper, without having strings attached, but what if you were offered the deal of a lifetime? What would you want it to be on?

Someone on social media asked, “If you could receive a lifetime 99% discount in any single industry, which will you choose?”

They offered six choices. And more than 2,000 people weighed in.

Here are the results:

1. 32% said “luxury goods”, like jewelry, designer clothes, and iPhones.

2. 20% said “transport”, stuff like Ubers, flights, gas, and even car repairs.

3. 17% said “taxes”, on top of all your usual deductions and credits. (Of course, if you’re rich enough, there apparently ARE loopholes that will let you get a 99% discount, or so it seems.)

4. 16% said “utilities”, like your gas, electric, water, and internet bills.

5. 7% said “insurance”, everything is included: health, car, life, and home.

6. 6% said “entertainment”, stuff like concerts, movies, streaming services, and even fine dining and cruises.