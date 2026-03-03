🌕 Total Lunar Eclipse Is Coming for Your Early Morning

A total lunar eclipse is happening Tuesday morning around 6 a.m., and here’s the big deal: it’s the last one we’ll be able to see around here until 2028. Yes, twenty-twenty-eight. That’s basically a full high school career away.

If you’ve ever wanted to dramatically sip your coffee while staring at the sky like you’re in a moody music video, this is your moment.

What You’ll See

As the Moon slides into Earth’s shadow, it won’t just dim politely. It will turn a deep coppery red. Not fire-engine red. Not lipstick red. More like “fancy rustic farmhouse decor” red.

The eclipse should last about an hour, so you’ve got a decent viewing window. The best time to catch the so-called Blood Moon will be between 6:04 a.m. and 7:02 a.m.

Sunrise is around 6:48 a.m., which means your prime viewing sweet spot is roughly 6:04 a.m. to 6:45 a.m. After that, the sun basically says, “Okay, that’s enough drama,” and starts stealing the spotlight.

Do You Need Fancy Equipment?

Nope.

No telescope. No special glasses. No ordering something suspiciously overpriced online.

Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse is completely safe to watch with your regular, sleep-deprived human eyeballs. Just step outside, look up, and try not to drop your coffee.

Why Do They Call It a “Blood Moon”?

Relax. The Moon is not entering its villain era.

It’s called a “Blood Moon” because when the Earth blocks direct sunlight, some light still bends around the planet and filters through our atmosphere. That filtered light makes the Moon look reddish or copper-coloured instead of its usual glow.

Basically, it’s Earth’s atmosphere giving the Moon a warm Instagram filter.

So if you’re up early anyway, or if your dog wakes you at 5:57 a.m. for no reason, step outside and take a peek. You’ll either witness a stunning celestial event… or confirm that being awake before 6 a.m. still feels illegal.

Either way, it’s a story for later. 🌙