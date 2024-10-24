Illinois Town Fines Trick-or-Treaters Over Age Limit – $1,000 Fine for Breaking the Rules

Each year at Halloween the same debate pops up: how old is too old to trick-or-treat?

While some argue that it's harmless fun, even for teens, others say older kids need to grow out of it. But what if trick-or-treating after a certain age could cost you big time? Well, in one Illinois town, it can.

Trick-or-Treaters Beware: Age Restrictions in Belleville

Belleville, Illinois, a town just outside of St. Louis, isn’t playing around when it comes to Halloween rules. They’ve had a strict law in place since 2008 that enforces age limits on trick-or-treaters, allowing only children 12 years old and younger to go door-to-door collecting candy.

Anyone older caught breaking this "Halloween solicitation" law could face a hefty fine – up to $1,000! That’s a pretty steep price for some free candy.

While Belleville might be taking a firm stand, other towns aren’t as focused on age but rather time restrictions, limiting how late trick-or-treating can go on Halloween night.

However, Belleville isn’t alone in cracking down on older trick-or-treaters. Other cities across the U.S. also have similar age limits, with 12 being the most common. In some places, the legal age cutoff is as high as 14 or 16.

Related: FOUR HALLOWEEN ETIQUETTE RULES FOR WORK

How Old Is Too Old?

The age limit debate continues to stir opinions. For many parents, 12 seems like a reasonable cutoff since it’s often around the age kids start venturing out on their own. A 2021 survey found that while 46% of parents believe kids are never too old for trick-or-treating, those who did feel there should be an age limit thought 15-16 years old was a good time to stop.

Ultimately, the question remains: should there be an age limit, or should older kids be allowed to enjoy the spooky fun as long as they aren’t causing trouble? In Belleville, at least, the answer is clear – you’d better retire your costume by age 13, or it could come with a steep cost!

This law certainly gives a new meaning to the phrase "trick or treat." Would you support an age limit on Halloween fun, or is Belleville going too far? Let us know in the comments!