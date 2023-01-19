Listen Live

‘Tradwife’ Trending on TikTok

By Kool Viral

Is this the return of the 1950s housewife?

“Traditional wives” who are more apt to be homemakers and reject modern feminism are making a return in a trend called “tradwife.”

The TikTok hashtag #TradWife has garnered 110.6 million views, as younger women post in support and against the seemingly antiquated, fringe lifestyle.

@esteecwilliams What it means to be a Tradwife. #fyp #tradwife #homemaking #housewife #traditional #tradwifecontroversy #womenschoice ♬ Music Instrument – Gerhard Siagian

In some circles, being a “tradwife” — short for ‘traditional wife’ — also means being a fundamentalist Christian, and accepting that women shouldn’t work, shouldn’t have the right to vote, and should fully submit to their husbands and their faith to live a happy life of homemaking.

Tradwives also believe that they should submit to their husbands and serve their husbands and family.

