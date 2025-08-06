Listen Live

Traffic, Sun & Country Fun: Boots and Hearts Returns to Oro-Medonte 🎸🚗☀️

What's Trending
Published August 6, 2025
By Charlie

Oro-Medonte is about to get loud — and not just from the music. The Boots and Hearts Music Festival kicks off Thursday at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds, and the Orillia OPP is warning drivers to expect major traffic disruptionsalong Highway 11 and Line 8 until the festival wraps up Monday.

RELATED: Lizzo Loves Nickelback!

🚦 Traffic Tips from Police

  • Plan ahead — delays are inevitable.
  • Carpool or hop on a shuttle to help reduce congestion.
  • Check bootsandhearts.com or download the festival app for travel routes, parking info, and venue maps.

☀️ Stay Cool in the Country Heat

With temperatures around 30°C expected all weekend, festival-goers should:

  • Wear sunscreen (cowboy hats help, too)
  • Stay hydrated (water, not just beer)
  • Seek shade to avoid overheating

🍻 Keep It Fun, Not Fuzzy

Police are also reminding attendees to:

  • Drink responsibly
  • Pace yourself — the festival’s four days long
  • Be patient in crowds and on the roads
  • Respect fellow country music fans (and the neighbours)

Thousands of country music lovers will be heading to Oro-Medonte for a long weekend of live music, big hats, and even bigger traffic jams — so pack your patience and your best boots.

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close