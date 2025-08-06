Traffic, Sun & Country Fun: Boots and Hearts Returns to Oro-Medonte 🎸🚗☀️

Oro-Medonte is about to get loud — and not just from the music. The Boots and Hearts Music Festival kicks off Thursday at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds, and the Orillia OPP is warning drivers to expect major traffic disruptionsalong Highway 11 and Line 8 until the festival wraps up Monday.

🚦 Traffic Tips from Police

Plan ahead — delays are inevitable.

— delays are inevitable. Carpool or hop on a shuttle to help reduce congestion.

to help reduce congestion. Check bootsandhearts.com or download the festival app for travel routes, parking info, and venue maps.

☀️ Stay Cool in the Country Heat

With temperatures around 30°C expected all weekend, festival-goers should:

Wear sunscreen (cowboy hats help, too)

(cowboy hats help, too) Stay hydrated (water, not just beer)

(water, not just beer) Seek shade to avoid overheating

🍻 Keep It Fun, Not Fuzzy

Police are also reminding attendees to:

Drink responsibly

Pace yourself — the festival’s four days long

Be patient in crowds and on the roads

Respect fellow country music fans (and the neighbours)

Thousands of country music lovers will be heading to Oro-Medonte for a long weekend of live music, big hats, and even bigger traffic jams — so pack your patience and your best boots.