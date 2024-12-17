The Trailer for Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy Is Here

Bridget Jones fans, rejoice! Mad About the Boy, the fourth instalment of the beloved Bridget Jones film franchise, is officially on the way, and we couldn’t be more thrilled.

Peacock has announced that the film will premiere exclusively on Thursday, February 13, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Renée Zellweger is back as Bridget, and yes, she’s still navigating the ups and downs of life, love, and heartbreak. The first trailer has dropped, and it promises laughter, tears, and all the relatable charm that makes Bridget so iconic. This time, however, the stakes are a little higher.

A Heartfelt Chapter for Bridget

The story picks up four years after a devastating loss: Mark Darcy (played by Colin Firth) was tragically killed while on a humanitarian mission in Sudan. Now widowed, Bridget is raising her two children—9-year-old Billy and 4-year-old Mabel—while feeling stuck in emotional limbo. As always, she has her loyal “Urban Family” to lean on, including Shazzer, Jude, and Tom, as well as her supportive co-worker Miranda, her mother, and Dr. Rawlings (Emma Thompson, reprising her role as Bridget’s no-nonsense gynecologist).

But life wouldn’t be Bridget’s if there weren’t a few twists. Pressured to get back out there, Bridget dusts off her dating shoes (and swipes right on a few dating apps). Enter a younger, enthusiastic love interest who brings a mix of excitement and chaos to her world. Joining the stellar cast for this final chapter are Isla Fisher, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Leo Woodall.

The Bridget Jones Legacy

For those keeping scores, the franchise began with 2001’s Bridget Jones’s Diary, followed by 2004’s Edge of Reason and 2016’s Bridget Jones’s Baby. Over two decades later, Bridget remains one of the most relatable and lovable characters in romantic comedy history. From her diary entries to her awkward but endearing escapades, we’ve all been rooting for her happiness since day one.

Mark Your Calendars!

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy promises to be the perfect blend of heart, humour, and hope—just the feel-good movie we all need. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to Bridget’s world, this film is a must-watch.

Grab your favourite snacks (and maybe a box of tissues) and set a reminder for February 13! Until then, check out the trailer for Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy [HERE].

Are you ready for Bridget’s final chapter? Let us know what you think of the trailer!