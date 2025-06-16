Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem – The Netflix Doc That Revisits Rob Ford’s Infamous Rise and Fall

If you lived in Canada during the 2010s—or honestly, anywhere with access to the internet—you probably remember the international media storm that was Rob Ford. The late Toronto mayor was, at one point, one of the most talked-about politicians on the planet, and not for reasons any mayor typically hopes for.

Now, more than a decade later, Netflix is revisiting that rollercoaster era with a new documentary called Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem, part of the platform’s ongoing Trainwreck anthology series, which explores some of the biggest media meltdowns in modern memory.

A Different Perspective on a Familiar Story

Directed by London native Shianne Brown, the doc digs into Rob Ford’s rise to power, the chaotic spiral that followed, and the deeply human struggles behind the headlines.

Brown says her goal wasn’t just to relive the scandals — although yes, they’re definitely in there — but to try to understand the man behind the media frenzy.

“There is a side of this story where you just go full force into the scandal,” she says. “But that didn’t feel like it did the story justice... or Rob Ford and his many supporters justice.”

From Underdog to International Headline

Ford first shot to prominence by rallying Toronto’s suburban voters with a populist message. He was anti-establishment, pro-tax cuts, and always pitched himself as someone who spoke directly to “the little guy.” He made the disenfranchised feel heard, and he won big in 2010.

But then came the video.

When footage of Ford smoking crack cocaine surfaced in 2013, it was one of those rare political moments that stopped people in their tracks. Brown recalls hearing about it from halfway around the world and thinking, “What the hell is happening in Toronto?”

The fallout was explosive. Allegations of public intoxication, erratic behaviour, and even physical altercations at city hall followed — all under the intense glare of the media spotlight. He went from mayor to meme almost overnight.

The Human Behind the Headlines

Brown’s documentary aims to peel back the tabloid headlines and viral videos to show a man grappling with addiction while under the weight of public scrutiny. She highlights that Ford’s battle with substance abuse played out in real-time, in front of cameras, without the nuance or compassion we might expect today.

“This was a man battling addiction in an intensely public arena,” she says. “If it were to happen now, would the reaction be the same? Would the conversation around mental health be louder?”

The Media, the Mayhem, and Missed Moments

One of the film’s more sobering takeaways is how much Ford’s behaviour was magnified—and maybe even misunderstood—by the media. His refusal to immediately admit to smoking crack only heightened the frenzy. His combative relationship with journalists became a story of its own.

Brown notes that Ford’s public unravelling made him an easy target, especially in the era of viral content and late-night talk show takedowns. (Who could forget his surreal appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!?)

But Brown isn’t here to rewrite history — just to add dimension to it.

What This Story Says in 2025

More than a political cautionary tale, Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem feels especially relevant today, when populist politics, media polarization, and mental health are all regular headlines.

Brown draws comparisons to events like Brexit and the election of Donald Trump — unexpected outcomes that forced many to reckon with who gets heard in politics.

“It’s a story about the underdog,” she says. “It’s about listening to people who feel disenfranchised and unheard, not just the loudest voices in the room.”

No Doug Ford, But Plenty of Firsthand Insight

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Rob’s brother, declined to participate in the film, which Brown says she fully respects. But the documentary still features a rich mix of voices, from journalists like Robyn Doolittle (who helped break the original story), to insiders like Ford’s former driver Jerry Agyemang.

The result is a layered, sometimes jaw-dropping, sometimes deeply sad look at a man who became both a punchline and a person in pain.