Traits That Make You A ‘Difficult’ Person!

Seven traits make a person difficult to be around. If you are wondering how ‘difficult’ you are, there’s a quiz you can take.

Researchers say a free quiz can work out how difficult you are to get along with-in just 35 questions.

Before you take the quiz, there are traits to look for that would make a person ‘difficult’ to be around!

Callousness!

Grandiosity

Domination

Suspicious

Aggressive

Manipulative

Risk-taker

Those who are difficult will score highly in each trait.

The test states that it should be used for education purposes only, warning mental health evaluations can only be determined by medical experts.