Travis Kelce Drops Engagement News AND a Fashion Line 👔💍

Travis Kelce isn’t just making headlines for putting an 8-carat rock on Taylor Swift’s finger — he’s also trying to win your closet.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has teamed up with American Eagle to launch a limited-edition clothing collection with his sportswear brand, Tru Kolors. Talk about multitasking: fiancé of the year and fall fashion influencer.

The Double Secret Play

Turns out, the engagement wasn’t Kelce’s only hush-hush move. He revealed he’s been sitting on this collab for nearly a year:

“It was an awesome opportunity to team up with an established brand where both sides were excited to truly collaborate on every decision in the design and creative process,” Kelce said.

Translation: he’s been hiding sweaters and polos the same way he was hiding a ring big enough to blind a stadium.

What’s in the Line

The AE x Tru Kolors collection will roll out in two drops — today and September 24. It’s serving varsity vibes and “hot guy fall” energy with:

Vintage-inspired tees

Varsity jackets and cricket sweaters

Rugby polos and utility cargos

Cashmere sets (because even NFL stars like a cozy lounge day)

Prices range from $14.95 to $179.95, which means you don’t need a Super Bowl contract to snag a piece.

The Ad Campaign

The first ad shows Kelce rocking a textured V-neck sweater and aviators, pulling up to his crew — including college athletes riding the NIL wave. Think less “football field” and more “fashion week tailgate.”

The Takeaway

Between proposing to Taylor Swift and dropping 90+ fashion pieces, Travis Kelce is quarterbacking culture like it’s fourth-and-goal. Now the only question is: will Swifties crash American Eagle’s site faster than Ticketmaster on an Eras Tour presale? 🏈👕✨

