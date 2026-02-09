Travis Kelce’s Ex Throws Shade at Him and Taylor Swift in 2026 Super Bowl Ad

During the 2026 Super Bowl on February 8, Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole made headlines again, this time with a cheeky, shade-filled appearance in a Sleeper commercial alongside Tiffany Haddish, NBA star Ben Simmons, and rapper Offset.

The ad, which aired during the biggest game of the year, promoted a fictional firm called “Simmons & Haddish,” which specializes in helping people get “ex-communicated” from their exes after high-profile breakups. Kayla Nicole, 34, who dated Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce for about five years before splitting in 2022, didn’t hold back in her playful critiques of the duo’s “services.”

“They’ve got no idea what they’re doing. At all,” Nicole joked in the ad, poking fun at the idea of quickly wiping the slate clean after a messy breakup. Ben Simmons and Tiffany Haddish bantered back and forth, with Simmons teasingly struggling to get the right word, “swiftly,” “rapidly,” “pronto,” which some viewers speculated was a subtle nod to Taylor Swift, Kelce’s now-fiancé.

The commercial also made a wink toward the trend of celebrity exes showing up in Super Bowl ads, with Simmons referencing his own ex Kendall Jenner’s commercial that poked fun at NBA breakups and the infamous “Kardashian Kurse.”

Though the breakup between Kelce and Nicole happened nearly four years ago, the playful digs kept the story fresh, especially since Kelce was at the Super Bowl this year, not as a player, but as a spectator.

Back in October, Nicole stirred attention when she appeared to respond to Taylor Swift’s album The Life of a Showgirl, particularly a track called “Opalite” that fans speculated was a subtle reference to Nicole and Kelce’s past relationship. Nicole shared a clip from America’s Next Top Model with the message, “I don’t compare myself to other girls. I’m no comparison to anyone else,” reinforcing her stance on owning her story.

Whether these jabs are just good-natured fun or a little more pointed, Kayla Nicole’s Super Bowl ad performance shows she’s still very much part of the conversation, years after her split from one of football’s biggest stars.

