Travis Scott will pay all funeral costs for the eight people killed at the Astroworld Festival last Friday. And Live Nation, the concert promoter is giving refunds to everyone who bought tickets for Friday and Saturday’s events.

Drake is now responding to the tragic event. Although it wasn’t his show, he did perform with Travis the night it all went down. He says his heart is broke for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for everyone who is suffering.

Drake is also named in the many lawsuits that have already been filed by concert-goers.