“Gen Z Stare” Is Trending — and Apparently, We’re All Very Confused About What’s Rude Now

Ah, Google — the modern-day therapist, etiquette coach, and passive-aggressive bestie. This week, it revealed the top five “Is it rude…” questions we’ve all been frantically typing in, probably after committing a social faux pas and immediately spiralling.

But first, let’s talk about the “Gen Z stare.” If you’ve been on TikTok recently, you’ve likely seen videos calling out Gen Z for giving off major "blank stare energy.” You say hello, and they just... blink. Silently. Like you're a pop quiz they weren’t prepared for.

Some say it’s social anxiety. Others say it’s ✨main character syndrome✨. Either way, it’s now trending — and sparking a big question:

“Is it rude to stare?”

Apparently, yes — or at least enough people are googling it that it cracked the top five.

Here’s what else we’re stressing about when it comes to manners:

🧐 The Top 5 “Is It Rude” Questions We’re Googling:

Is it rude to refuse a gift?

Answer: Depends. Is it a scented candle shaped like a foot? You might get a pass.



Is it rude to wear sunglasses indoors?

Unless you’re a celebrity, recovering from laser eye surgery, or hungover in a Shopper’s, yes. Yes, it is.



Is it rude to invite someone to a bridal shower but not the wedding?

Translation: “Come bring me presents, but don’t expect dinner.” The jury is still out, but most say... a little sus.





Is it rude to stare at someone?

See: Gen Z. If you’ve made eye contact for more than five seconds, congrats, you’re now in a psychological duel.





Is it rude to go into a restaurant an hour before closing?

Technically, no, but the kitchen staff may curse your name under their breath while pretending not to. So, tread lightly.