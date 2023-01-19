Trends That Have Just Disappeared…
And we're not sure how we feel about!
Annoying trends will fade away into obscurity, eventually. There’s a thread online where people are talking about cultural things that “quietly went away without anyone noticing.” They include:
WaterBeds
Facebook Poke wars
Travellers Checks
Flash Mods
Yo-yos
Picture-in-Picture TVs
Actual toys in cereal boxes
Landlines
The Sears Wishbook
Movie trailers with that deep-voice guy doing the voice-overs.
Spinning Rims on Cars
“When you turned off the TV, how the image would shrink to a dot before slowly fading away”
Planking
Ringtones