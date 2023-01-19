Trends That Have Just Disappeared…

Annoying trends will fade away into obscurity, eventually. There’s a thread online where people are talking about cultural things that “quietly went away without anyone noticing.” They include:

WaterBeds

Facebook Poke wars

Travellers Checks

Flash Mods

Yo-yos

Picture-in-Picture TVs

Actual toys in cereal boxes

Landlines

The Sears Wishbook

Movie trailers with that deep-voice guy doing the voice-overs.

Spinning Rims on Cars

“When you turned off the TV, how the image would shrink to a dot before slowly fading away”

Planking

Ringtones



