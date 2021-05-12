TRILLIONS OF CICADAS ARE COMING! SHOULD WE START EATING THEM?
I'm not ready for this invasion!
Trillions of cicadas are about to rise up from the ground and swarm the eastern U.S and parts of Canada.
So here’s a gross question: Should we start EATING THEM?
Every 17 years, the cicada boom offers a huge boost to the food chain from the bottom up. But in general, we don’t directly take part in the delicious cicada action. But maybe we should because a surprising number of people are up for it.
Someone polled 35,000 Americans, and one in four said they’d give cicada-based food a shot.
That includes 9% who are VERY willing to do it. Another 13% said probably not, but maybe, 44% said no way, 15% weren’t sure, and one in 50 Americans have already eaten cicadas.
Men were 50% more likely than women to say they’d give it a try. And young people were more likely to say yes than older people.
28% also said they’d be up for trying SOME sort of insect-based food. And a third of us think insects as food will become a bigger trend in the next ten years.