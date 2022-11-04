Tropicana Debuts ‘Perfect’ Mimosa Maker!

It’s an orange juice spray bottle!

The Tropicana Mimosa Maker is here to make your orange juice and Champagne concoctions easier to brew.

There’s millions of ways to make a mimosa. But for #theperfectmimosa, there’s Tropicana Mimosa Maker. A breakthrough in brunching that turns a Tropicana single-serve into a perfect mimosa machine. Sweeps opens 11.6/12pm EST. Link in bio #ThePerfectMimosa Celebrate Responsibly pic.twitter.com/8JHeGTXHCz — Tropicana (@Tropicana) November 1, 2022

The limited-edition device is a 12-ounce spray bottle that spritzes just the right amount of juice into your sparkling flute.

The three settings of the bottle include whisper, spritz and shower — so the drinker can sip on a mimosa with a little or a lot of OJ.

It comes in a mimosa kit filled with a bottle of Tropicana Pure Premium Original orange juice, two Champagne flutes and two Tropicana red-and-white striped straws.

Consumers 21 and older are encouraged to visit TropicanaMimosaMaker.com from Nov. 6 through Nov. 10 for a chance to get their hands on their mimosa mixer during the company’s sweepstakes.