The First Cereal For Orange Juice Has Just Been Released By Tropicana!

Yum or Yuk?

By Kool Eats

Tropicana Makes The First Cereal For Orange Juice Instead Of Milk…

 

Yes, this is a thing!  Pouring OJ into your cereal bowl is most likely done in an act of desperation when you run out of milk.

 

 

But according to Tropicana, people have been juicing up their cereal bowls forever! So Tropicana decided to make a cereal that is meant to be mixed with OJ!

 

 

Introducing Tropicana Crunch! It may not be for everyone (but it could be for you!)

 

