Trump’s Second Inauguration Draws Smallest TV Audience

In the world of presidential pomp and circumstance, TV viewership for inauguration ceremonies has always been a fascinating indicator of public interest. But this year, it seems fewer people tuned in.

According to Nielsen ratings, an estimated 24.6 million viewers watched Donald Trump’s second inauguration—a number that marks the smallest audience for such an event since Barack Obama’s second swearing-in back in 2013.

How Does It Compare?

For context, Trump’s first inauguration in 2017 brought in a significantly larger audience of 30.6 million, while 33.8 million tuned in for Joe Biden’s historic 2021 ceremony. But Trump’s recent numbers are nowhere near the record-breaking 41.8 million viewers who watched Ronald Reagan take office in 1981.

Interestingly, it’s not an all-time low either. That title belongs to George W. Bush’s second inauguration in 2005, which saw just 15.5 million viewers.

Related: Celine Dion Claps Back: No Permission for Trump Campaign to Use Her Music

Why the Decline?

There are plenty of reasons that could explain the dip. From the ever-changing ways people consume media to the rise of streaming platforms, traditional TV ratings may not fully capture the entire audience. And let’s not forget the general political fatigue that has gripped much of the world in recent years.

Still, the spectacle of inauguration day isn’t commanding the same attention it once did—at least, not on TV screens.