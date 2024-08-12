Celine Dion Claps Back: No Permission for Trump Campaign to Use Her Music

Celine Dion recently made waves on social media by issuing a sharp and cheeky statement regarding the unauthorized use of her iconic hit "My Heart Will Go On" by former President Donald Trump’s campaign. The legendary Canadian singer didn’t mince words, expressing her displeasure while adding a touch of humour to the situation.

The Issue: Unauthorized Use of "My Heart Will Go On"

Over the past few years, the Trump campaign has played Dion’s classic ballad at various rallies across the United States. However, Dion and her management team only became aware of this in August 2024, specifically after the song was featured at a Trump rally in Bozeman, Montana.

In a statement posted to her X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram accounts, Dion made it clear that neither she nor her management had permitted her music to be used in this way. She stated:

"Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing ‘My Heart Will Go On’ at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana."

Celine's Cheeky Response

But Dion didn’t stop at just expressing her disapproval. She also added a dash of humour, questioning the choice of the song itself:

"In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use. … And really, THAT song?"

For those who might not remember, "My Heart Will Go On" is the timeless romantic ballad from the 1997 blockbuster Titanic. It's one of the best-selling singles of all time and is usually associated with themes of love and loss—perhaps not the vibe one would expect at a political rally.

Not the First Artist to Object

Dion isn’t the only musician to object to their work being used in Trump’s campaigns. She joins a long list of artists, including Rihanna, the Rolling Stones, Ozzy Osbourne, Queen, and the estate of George Harrison, all of whom have voiced their disapproval since Trump’s initial presidential run in 2016.

The statement serves as a reminder that musicians often have strong opinions about how their work is used, especially in political contexts. And as Celine Dion’s response shows, they’re not afraid to speak out—even with a bit of wit.