Turkeys Are Dirty Birds!

FUN FACTS:

Breeding season for the dirty birds typically spans late spring and early summer. At this point, the older males, known as gobblers are focused on nothing besides getting it on!

To impress female turkeys, the gobblers swagger about gobbling loudly with their chests puffed and their tails out!

If impressed with the total package, the female turkey — known as the hen — will sit down in the dirt, inviting her feathery bedfellow to climb aboard.

Once standing on his mate, the Tom can allegedly last up to 30 minutes — more than double the length of the average human hanky-panky session.

Once the gobbler is done with one hen, he moves on. Gobblers can fertilize up to 10 hens.

If that wasn’t kinky enough, male turkeys are most aroused by their mate’s noggin — and not in a brains-over-body way.

There’s a reason that male turkeys are called “gobblers” — they’re the only ones that make that noise! Each gobbler has a unique call that he uses to attract females during the breeding season. Female turkeys also make distinct noises, but they sound more like chirps and clucks.