Turkeys Could Be Hard To Find This Thanksgiving

Families may be able to gather for Thanksgiving again after last year’s COVID-19 lockdown, but turkey may not be on the table.

According to the New York Post, meat producers are expecting a turkey shortage and food retailers are anxiously trying to stock up on the traditional holiday main course.

This shortfall is expected to impact fresh turkeys under 16 pounds, said the outlet. These are usually the most popular choice for holiday meals.

Production issues impacting the meat industry are the cause of the projected shortage.

Turkey farmers have been struggling with waning production for years due to slowing demand. These issues were made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic, which the Post said reduced labor and increased costs.

With less than two months to go until the holiday season, turkey producers are trying to decide how many birds to hatch as corn prices started going up, leading some to hatch less. Supermarkets are seeing their turkey orders slashed by as much as 50 percent, reports the source.