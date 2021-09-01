TWIX SEASONING NOW EXISTS, SO EVERYTHING CAN TASTE LIKE CANDY BARS
Put it on chicken wings or toast!
Good news if you wish everything tasted like a candy bar: A new Twix-flavoured seasoning blend hits stores today at Sam’s Club in the USA.
It’s mostly meant as a topper for things like ice cream and milkshakes. But they claim it’s also good on popcorn, and in cocktails. And they specifically suggest trying it on fruit. Finally, a way to eat fruit without being healthy.
