TWIX SEASONING NOW EXISTS, SO EVERYTHING CAN TASTE LIKE CANDY BARS

Put it on chicken wings or toast!

By Kool Eats

Good news if you wish everything tasted like a candy bar:  A new Twix-flavoured seasoning blend hits stores today at Sam’s Club in the USA.

TWIX® Shakers Seasoning Blend Launching In September 2021
Credit: B&G Foods

 

It’s mostly meant as a topper for things like ice cream and milkshakes.  But they claim it’s also good on popcorn, and in cocktails.  And they specifically suggest trying it on fruit.  Finally, a way to eat fruit without being healthy.

 

 

