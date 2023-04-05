Two in Five People Dread The Spring Season Because of Their Allergies!

New research found that almost 31% of those who suffer from allergies would take a pay cut for a year to be allergy-free!

results from the survey found that people consider allergy symptoms to be the most frustrating part of springtime, compared to spring cleaning, mosquitoes, and even filing taxes.

58% reported their springtime plans are “always” or “often” interrupted by allergy symptoms. Activities people avoid doing when experiencing allergies? Outdoor exercise, lawn mowing or yard work, swimming and playing outdoor sports.

People have even had to cancel plans completely because allergies got in the way, such as get-togethers with friends (37%), birthday parties, road trips and weddings and even job interviews.

The average person postpones or cancels 4.5 events a season due to seasonal allergies. The most frustrating symptom to deal with? A runny nose, more so than a sore throat, rashes or fatigue.



THINGS PEOPLE WOULD GIVE UP FOR A YEAR TO BE ALLERGY-FREE

Cake – 39%

Chocolate – 39%

Video games – 39%

Coffee – 38%

Pizza – 37%

Social media – 36%

Streaming service – 35%

A portion of my salary – 31%

Smartphone – 31%



PEOPLE’S SPRINGTIME FRUSTRATIONS