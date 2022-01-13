TWO ROOMMATES WERE CHARGED WITH FELONIES FOR A “GLITTER ATTACK”

Some criminals get their weapons on the black market, others just go to their local Michaels. Two female roommates in Florida were arrested on Monday, after allegedly perpetrating a “glitter attack” on a male victim.

According to police, 29-year-old Sarah Franks and 27-year-old Kaitlin O’Donovan were outside the man’s residence at 3:00 A.M. and began arguing with him while he was standing on his fenced balcony.

It’s unclear what they were arguing about, but they began throwing GLITTER at him. One of the women jumped the fence and threw more glitter. Then she made her way into his apartment, opened the front door so the other woman could enter, and then they threw MORE glitter at him. (???)

They ran off, but the cops later found them, and they knew they found the right women because there was a trail of glitter leading to their vehicle.

Both roommates were hit with a felony charge of “burglary with assault or battery.”

