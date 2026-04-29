Two Teens Drove a Lawnmower Through a Target… Because TikTok Said “Go Big or Go to Jail” 🛒🚜
Somewhere, a parent just whispered, “We should’ve taken their phone away sooner.”
Two 18-year-olds in Florida decided that a normal weekend activity like, say, hanging out… was too boring. So instead, they went with: “Let’s drive a lawnmower through Target.”
Yes. An actual lawnmower. Inside a store. Because nothing says “content creator” like property damage and a future court date.
The Plan (If We Can Call It That)
One teen handled the driving. The other handled the filming.
@janek_trollz It’s over for me 🤣🙏 #jail #arrested #fyp #prank #troll ♬ Car Interior - A Light in the Darkness
So really, it was a full production. Just… not one anyone asked for.
They reportedly rammed into the front doors twice before successfully getting inside, which feels less like a stunt and more like a very determined Roomba.
“It’s Just a Prank” — Said Every Bad Idea Ever
Thankfully, no one was hurt. But police were quick to point out this wasn’t harmless. Because shockingly, bringing a motorized lawnmower into a store full of people is:
- Dangerous
- Loud
- And not covered under “fun weekend vibes”
Plot Twist: This Was Their Second Stunt That Weekend
Oh yes. These two were on a roll. The night before, they decided to spice things up at Culver's by firing up a leaf blower inside the restaurant.
RELATED: TikTok’s Latest Hangover Cure? Dunk Your Face in Ice Water
The Charges (A.K.A. The Consequences Era)
Both teens are now facing:
- Disorderly conduct
- Criminal mischief
Which is legal code for: “Congratulations, your TikTok career has pivoted to court appearances.”
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