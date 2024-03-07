TWO THIEVES STOLE 600 VENUS FLYTRAPS

There are a lot of strange things to steal, but this is new. Two people were caught stealing just under 600 Venus flytraps from a greenhouse in North Carolina.

That isn’t slang for a type of drug or a shoe, the actual plants.

The thieves were planning on selling them on the black market. It’s unclear what Venus flytraps would go for, but it must be a lot because the thieves were hit with felony charges.

Venus flytraps are rare, but they are native to southeastern North Carolina. And this IS a time when people try to take them because they’re flowering around now, and that makes them easier to spot in the wild.