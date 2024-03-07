Listen Live

TWO THIEVES STOLE 600 VENUS FLYTRAPS

Audrey 2 was stolen!

By Kool Mornings

There are a lot of strange things to steal, but this is new.  Two people were caught stealing just under 600 Venus flytraps from a greenhouse in North Carolina.

That isn’t slang for a type of drug or a shoe, the actual plants.

Yes, Plants Can Talk And Feel Pain

The thieves were planning on selling them on the black market.  It’s unclear what Venus flytraps would go for, but it must be a lot because the thieves were hit with felony charges.

Venus flytraps are rare, but they are native to southeastern North Carolina.  And this IS a time when people try to take them because they’re flowering around now, and that makes them easier to spot in the wild.

