Two-Thirds of Women have Experienced Gender Bias In The Workplace

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8. The theme for this year’s celebration is #BreaktheBias. As the day’s official site explains, “Together we can forge women’s equality.”

We still have a long way to go!

A new poll found that almost half of women have switched careers because of sexism in the workplace. A survey of over 2,000 full-time employed women found that over 60% have experienced gender bias at some point.

More than half have even considered leaving their current job for issues like wage discrimination, sexual harassment or gender-based hiring and promotional practices.

The survey also revealed that one in three women believe they were passed over for a promotion or job change in favour of a man within the last five years.

And 43% discovered that a male coworker was being paid more than they were while holding the same position.

Similarly, two in five women feel they’ve been held back from progressing in their career because of their gender, and 50% agreed that it’s generally harder for women to get ahead where they currently work.

Most respondents believe it’s important for women to have female mentors, with half of the women surveyed saying that their biggest inspiration is their mom.