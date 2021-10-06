Tyler Shaw Announces A Holiday Tour And Album!

Tyler Shaw is going on tour with the Tenors for his Santa’s Wish Tour. The Tour will kick off in B.C. and end in Ontario.

Tyler will perform two shows at Massey Hall just before Christmas!

Shaw is supporting his Nov. 5th release A Tyler Shaw Christmas, a collection of traditional holiday songs, Canadian faves and original tracks. Among the tracks is a version of “O Holy Night” featuring the Tenors that will be released on October 22nd.

Shaw wrote “Christmas in Your Eyes” for his daughter Everly as well as “Dec.” and “It’s Christmas.” He also covers Ron Sexsmith’s 2002 song “Maybe This Christmas” and the 1985 Bryan Adams tune “Christmas Time.”

“Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” “Silent Night” and “Auld Lang Syne” are also on the track list.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Oct. 8.