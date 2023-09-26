U.K. Police Open Investigation On Russell Brand After Sexual Assault Allegations 

A sex crimes investigation has been opened against comedian Russell Brand after U.K. news organizations published stories accusing the star of sexual offences against several women… No arrests have been made at this time.

Brand denies allegations of sexual assault made by four women in a Channel 4 television documentary and The Times and Sunday Times newspapers. The four women have not been named, but one is said to have been 16 years old at the time of the alleged sexual assault. Another woman says Brand raped her in Los Angeles in 2012.

Brand has recently found a new audience on YouTube with videos that are mainly about wellness and conspiracy theories…

Last week YouTube said it would stop Brand from making money from the streaming site, where he has 6.6 million subscribers, due to the “serious allegations” against him.