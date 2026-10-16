U2 is heading back on the road in 2027 for a massive world tour.

The legendary Irish rock band has announced the first six dates of its Carnaval de Luz Presents: The Greatest Show on Earth World Tour, marking a return to stadium shows.

The tour will kick off in Mexico City on February 23, 2027, with the first batch of concerts taking place across Latin America.

But U2 fans elsewhere shouldn't panic.

More dates are expected to be announced for North America, Europe and the band's home country of Ireland. The tour will support U2's upcoming 16th studio album, Carnaval De Luz, which is scheduled to arrive on November 13.

It's a pretty big deal for longtime fans because the album will be U2's first collection of entirely new studio material in nearly a decade, following 2017's Songs of Experience.

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The band has already released several songs connected to the new era, including “The Greatest Show on Earth,” “Street of Dreams” and “Silencio.”

U2 also released the Days of Ash EP earlier this year, followed by Easter Lily in April. Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. are all expected to be part of the new tour. So now Canadian U2 fans wait for the words we're really looking for, TORONTO.

Because nothing says “world tour” to Canadians like immediately scrolling past every announced city and asking:“Okay… but when are you coming HERE?”