Uber Eats And Hasbro Have Teamed Up To Deliver Free Board Games!

Keeping kids entertained has been a challenge, and that’s why Uber Eats and Hasbro UK have teamed up to help parents get through another lockdown and winter break.

Parents can choose from four board games and two Play-Doh sets, which will be delivered at the door contact-free within 30 minutes after the order is completed.

Toys include The Game of Life – Suitable for age 8+ Play-Doh 4-Pack – Suitable for age 2+ Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Candy Delight Playset – Suitable for age 3+ Yahtzee – Suitable for age 8+, among others.

Each user can only order from the store once.

The toys and games were chosen because they encourage family time and imaginative play and offer something for children of all ages.

With each order, customers will also receive an activity sheet to help their children spend time away from their screens.

The shop will be available on the app from Wednesday, February 17 to Saturday, February 20 but will be limited to 200.

Kids in the UK are on winter break!