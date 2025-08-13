Heat warning in effect click here for details
Is the Ugly Shoe Trend Finally on Its Way Out? 👋🥿

Style
Published August 13, 2025
By Charlie

It might be time to say “bye-bye” to Crocs — at least according to Wall Street. The company’s stock took a 30% nosedive on Aug. 8, marking its biggest single-day drop since 2011.

Experts say this could be the beginning of the end for the so-called “ugly shoe” trend. Business of Fashion reports Crocs is bracing for a 9–11% revenue loss, with declining orders from both consumers and retailers.

RELATED: Donut Miss This Collab: Krispy Kreme x Crocs Is Real (and Ridiculously Fun)

Crocs rose to fame thanks to their poolside-and-beach-friendly design, breathable holes, and “you either love them or hate them” aesthetic.

But by the pandemic’s peak, people were wearing them everywhere — grocery runs, first dates, maybe even weddings (don’t fact-check that).

They’ve stayed relevant thanks to wild collaborations — including their latest with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts — and a dizzying 120 different styles. But with sales slipping, it’s fair to ask: is the ugly shoe era fading into fashion history?

Only time (and maybe TikTok) will tell whether Crocs bounce back… or become a cautionary tale in comfy-but-questionable footwear.

