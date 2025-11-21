Do You Say “Uh” and “Um” a Lot? Your Brain Isn’t Breaking… But It Might Be Thinking Harder 🧠😅

Ummm… so here’s a story that might make you pause.

Or, uh… reconsider every conversation you’ve ever had.

A new study out of the University of Toronto suggests that frequent use of filler words like “uh,” “um,” and “you know” could be linked to changes in how our brains function as we age.

Before you spiral: This does not mean your brain is short-circuiting every time you hesitate while ordering coffee.

🧠 What the Study Found

Researchers analyzed the speech patterns of over 240 adults and noticed that people who used more filler words also tended to show lower performance in something called executive function.

That includes:

memory

planning

decision-making

problem-solving

and general mental sharpness

In other words, how smoothly your brain runs its daily operations.

😬 Should You Be Worried?

Not necessarily.

Some decline in cognitive ability is totally normal as we age — and filler words are also just… human. They can mean you’re tired, distracted, nervous, or simply trying to find the right word (which is relatable behaviour in 2025).

However, the researchers say that a noticeable increase over time might eventually serve as a subtle clue for doctors when screening for cognitive changes.

Think of it less like a red alarm…

And more like a gentle nudge to keep an eye on things.

🗣️ The Real Takeaway

Saying “um” doesn’t mean your brain is broken.

It probably just means you’re:

multitasking

overthinking

under-caffeinated

or trying to remember what day it is

Which honestly feels extremely on-brand for adulthood.